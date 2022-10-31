Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man arrested on multiple drug charges
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on multiple drug charges Tuesday night. The BPD K9 Unit stopped Jesse Houchins, 41, for a headlight violation. As Houchins exited the vehicle, he showed behavioral changes consistent with someone concealing something on them. He denied consent to officers to search him and his vehicle.
13abc.com
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says...
Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
sent-trib.com
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, driving stolen vehicle
A man who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle was apprehended after a foot chase near Interstate 75 in Bowling Green. On Friday around 5 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised that a vehicle with a stolen license plate hit on the city plate reader camera system. The suspect...
hometownstations.com
Trial begins for one of two men suspected to be involved in 2021 aggravated robbery
The trial begins for a man charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery for an incident that happened in July of 2021 on Wayne Street in Lima. During the opening statements in the trial for 31-year-old Tarockis Greer, lawyers laid out their case to the jury. Prosecutors say that on July 12th of 2021, Greer and Durant Tyson went to the home, where three people were recovering from a party the night before. At one point that morning, they say Greer allegedly went upstairs to a bedroom where one of the victims was sleeping and pointed a gun at him.
wktn.com
Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
iheart.com
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
Alleged Boogaloo Bois member in Sandusky arrested after allegedly plotting to kill government officials
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky resident who is allegedly a member of the "Boogaloo Bois" movement was arrested in possession of weapons after allegedly plotting a scheme to kill government officials. Aron McKillips was arrested without incident by members of the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Toledo Resident Agency...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates
Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
hometownstations.com
Fourth suspect in connection to the fight outside J's Pub changes his plea
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The final suspect arrested in connection to a fight outside of J's Pub earlier this year has changed his plea. Tysheen Polk entered a plea agreement with the state that will have him withdraw his previous plea of not guilty and enter a new plea of guilty to his sole felonious assault charge. In exchange for the plea, the state will not make a sentencing recommendation but reserves the right to show a video of the fight at sentencing. Polk was identified as the fourth suspect in the fight and was taken into custody in mid-September.
sent-trib.com
2 men arrested for smashing pumpkins in BG
Two men who were reportedly drunk were arrested Sunday for criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was on routine patrol on East Wooster Street approaching North Enterprise Street at 4:18 a.m. The officer observed two individuals standing in the roadway in the 100 block of North Enterprise Street and then saw one of the individuals throw a pumpkin into the roadway, according to the police report.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG woman charged with assault after allegedly using pepper spray on two people
A Bowling Green woman was charged with assault after she allegedly used pepper spray on two people. During a traffic stop Saturday around 2:45 a.m., police found two people in distress, with one not being able to see. They told police they had been assaulted by Alicia Rosa, 23, in the city parking lot off East Court Street.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
peakofohio.com
Bush found guilty on 6 felony counts from November 2019 double murder
Josia Bush, 19, of Urbana, was recently found guilty of murder from the Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. A jury found Bush guilty of six counts of complicity to aggravated burglary (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), kidnapping (F1), felonious assault (F2), and two counts of murder (unclassified felonies). Bush will...
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
hometownstations.com
Jury finds former Wapakoneta mayor guilty on five charges
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The former Wapakoneta mayor was found guilty and facing prison time for half of the charges that he was facing. Over the weekend, the jury in Tom Stinebaugh's trial returned a total of five guilty verdicts on the charges of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office, which are both felony charges, and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest. The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the Wapakoneta's expense.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
bgindependentmedia.org
3 arrested for allegedly smashing pumpkins and running from police
Three men were arrested over the weekend after they were seen by BG Police smashing pumpkins that they reportedly took from porches. A Bowling Green man was arrested for criminal mischief on Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., after an officer reportedly saw him kick a car parked in the 100 block of North Summit Street. He then picked up a pumpkin from a porch on East Court Street and threw it into the road. When the man saw the police cruiser, he reportedly took off running. He was located in the 100 block of North Enterprise.
