COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation is underway after a student reportedly brought a gun to a Colorado Springs high school on Tuesday. According to a letter that went out from D-49′s Director of Communications and the principal of Vista Ridge, the weapon was secured off campus after one student reported another student was “showing a firearm” to other students on campus. Vista Ridge High School is on the northeast side of Colorado Springs north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Tutt Boulevard.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO