Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both teams as the Bearcats can secure a top 4 seed and a first round bye with a victory over the Rebels.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO