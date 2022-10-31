Leesburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Leesburg.
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Loudoun County High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
Heritage High School
Loudoun County High School
October 31, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Football
The Broad Run High School football team will have a game with Tuscarora High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
Broad Run High School
Tuscarora High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
