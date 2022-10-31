ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Leesburg.

The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Loudoun County High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.

Heritage High School
Loudoun County High School
October 31, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Football

The Broad Run High School football team will have a game with Tuscarora High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Broad Run High School
Tuscarora High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Woodbridge, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WOODBRIDGE, VA
locosports.info

Football: Loudoun County Shuts Out Broad Run, Earns Dulles District No. 1 Seed

Ashburn, Va. — Heading into their rematch against Broad Run, the Loudoun County Captains knew they controlled their own destiny. A win not only ensured them an opportunity to keep their unblemished record alive, but also home-field advantage throughout the region playoffs; a loss would mean their chance at perfection is gone, but it would also leave the door open for Tuscarora to swoop in next week and take the Dulles District’s No. 1 seed from them.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: 66th Annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade

Costumed kids and their families lined King Street on Monday night, Oct. 31, to collect treats during the 66th annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade. Back to full strength following the pandemic, the parade featured floats and entries by area businesses and community organizations, the Tuscarora High School marching band—and lots of political candidates.
LEESBURG, VA
sungazette.news

FCPS chief fields questions from students at McLean forum

Salad bars? Grading policies? Snow days? Solar power at schools? Electric buses?. Students asked Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) leaders about those things and more during an Oct. 19 discussion at the McLean Community Center. The McLean Citizens Association’s Education & Youth Committee hosted the forum, featuring Superintendent Michelle Reid,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Bubble tea shop starts soft opening in South Riding today

Kokee Tea is open for business. The new bubble tea shop in the South Riding/Chantilly area of southern Loudoun County is starting a soft opening at 1 p.m. today — Monday, October 31. It was just last Friday that The Burn gave you a sneak peek inside the new...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm

The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
RESTON, VA
alxnow.com

Chicken chain Hot Lola’s coming to Lincolnia neighborhood

Chicken restaurant Hot Lola’s is coming to the Lincolnia neighborhood just outside of Alexandria in Fairfax — that big place just west of the city. Hot Lola’s currently has locations in Ballston and Rosslyn in neighboring Arlington, but the new location at 6544 Little River Turnpike will be the first outside of Arlington.
FAIRFAX, VA
hbsdealer.com

Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons

Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
CULPEPER, VA
