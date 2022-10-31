Yakima, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima.
The Othello High School football team will have a game with East Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.
Othello High School
East Valley High School
October 31, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
The Wenatchee High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:30:00.
Wenatchee High School
West Valley High School
October 31, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
