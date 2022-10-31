Yakima, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below normal today…dropping below freezing overnight. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect across the Mid-Columbia this morning and again tonight through tomorrow morning. Snow will wrap-up this morning over the Blues and Wallowas and continue to spread east over Idaho. Highs in the 40s today. Protect people, plants, pets and pipes. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far…temperatures will plunge down into the low 20s to around freezing. Forecast lows overnight–Yakima: 22 degrees Tri-Cities: 27 degrees Walla Walla: 29 degrees Pendleton: 24 degrees Hermiston: 29 degrees Ellensburg: 22 degrees…BRR! Expect frost this morning and tomorrow morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Rain returns Thursday night. Showers and windy Friday…tracking a big atmospheric river of moisture that will bring warmer temperatures with it. Friday will be a weather alert day. Rain to start off the weekend. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:40am Sunset: 5:41pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:46am Sunset: 5:45pm.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO