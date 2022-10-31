ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima.

The Othello High School football team will have a game with East Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.

Othello High School
East Valley High School
October 31, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

The Wenatchee High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:30:00.

Wenatchee High School
West Valley High School
October 31, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Mega 99.3

The 15 Best Yakima Valley LUNCH DATE Restaurants

I love going to lunch in Yakima with my girl friends! It gives my work week a little extra sparkle when I know that I will be having lunch with a friend. The only stressy part is trying to figure out which restaurant I will recommend we eat. It's so hard to decide where to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants to have lunch in Yakima Valley, whether you're eating in Selah, Toppenish, Union Gap, or even within Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday

SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning tonight across Mid-Columbia, protect sensitive plants and cover pipes! -Briana

Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees below normal today…dropping below freezing overnight. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect across the Mid-Columbia this morning and again tonight through tomorrow morning. Snow will wrap-up this morning over the Blues and Wallowas and continue to spread east over Idaho. Highs in the 40s today. Protect people, plants, pets and pipes. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far…temperatures will plunge down into the low 20s to around freezing. Forecast lows overnight–Yakima: 22 degrees Tri-Cities: 27 degrees Walla Walla: 29 degrees Pendleton: 24 degrees Hermiston: 29 degrees Ellensburg: 22 degrees…BRR! Expect frost this morning and tomorrow morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Rain returns Thursday night. Showers and windy Friday…tracking a big atmospheric river of moisture that will bring warmer temperatures with it. Friday will be a weather alert day. Rain to start off the weekend. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:40am Sunset: 5:41pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:46am Sunset: 5:45pm.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Trick-or-Treating in Barge-Chestnut

Scenes from trick-or-treating in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood in Yakima, Wash., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vintage Valley Parkway

ZILLAH, Wash. — The City of Zillah has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. November 1 for the brand-new Vintage Valley Parkway, according to a press release from City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum. The new road is said to open access to 175 acres of commercial land and up to 160 new homes in Zillah.
ZILLAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people

A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
OMAK, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities

ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Successful Yakima Trunk or Treat at Steve Hahn in Yakima Photos

Steve Hahn's 5th Annual Trunk or Treat was a major success. There were over 70 different trunks with tons of candy, live music from D-Rez, a really cool set-up with haybales for selfies, Captain Squirrel and Dave brought the magic, and an incredible haunted house to wrap it all up with black lights scary characters popping out of the hidden passages and even a spit pit full of bubbles for everyone to enjoy! Did you make it out?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Emphasis Patrols Slowing Yakima Drivers Weekly

Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. The reason for the patrols? Just look around when you're driving. What's the...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Police Department recreates ABC hit ‘The Rookie’ for Halloween

YAKIMA, Wash. — There are few television genres more popular than ‘cop shows,’ and believe it or not, even cops like cop shows! For this Halloween, officers from the Yakima Police Department decided to recreate the poster from ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ one of the most popular police shows on TV right now. This wasn’t just an opportunity to celebrate Halloween...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank

YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Impaired driver collides head-on with pickup truck in Kittitas County

KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured. Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
