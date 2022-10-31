ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Milwaukie.

The Tillamook High School football team will have a game with Milwaukie High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

Tillamook High School
Milwaukie High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Wilsonville High School football team will have a game with Putnam High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

Wilsonville High School
Putnam High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Gladstone High School football team will have a game with La Salle Catholic College Preparatory on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.

Gladstone High School
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
October 31, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Tigard High School on lockdown due to threat

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard School District confirmed that Tigard High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon. Tigard Police Public Information Officer Kelsey Anderson said classes were continuing while the school was on lockdown as a precaution. Adding, the threat “appears to not be credible.”. Police are currently working...
TIGARD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's Courtney Shah excited for 'Jeopardy!' champs tourney

It starts Monday, Oct. 31, and the community college history instructor takes on quarterfinal competition Nov. 3.Courtney Shah's experience on the TV game show "Jeopardy!" has been exciting and rewarding to the tune of more than $118,000 in winnings and the opportunity to play in the Tournament of Champions. But, it hasn't been easy. She spent hours watching old "Jeopardy!" games with super champion Ken Jennings — now the host of the show and Tournament of Champions — and studying as much "human information" as possible, preparing about how to understand clues in questions and being quick on the buzzer....
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade

Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
HILLSBORO, OR
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety

ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Gresham Outlook

North Gresham Neighborhood Association goes inactive

After apathetic attendance, participation, long-standing group shuttered with projects in limbo.After years of failing to drum up neighborly interest in having a voice within city hall, the North Gresham Neighborhood Association has been disbanded. The now "inactive" group was one of the oldest neighborhood associations in the city, but its members — residents of the north Gresham area — have grown apathetic toward participating. During the final meeting only two community members attended, so a directionless board, many of whom have served far longer than ever intended, decided to scuttle the group. North Gresham now joins Central City,...
GRESHAM, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla man, daughter die in wreck

The family for Jon Mickey has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, other related expensesA single-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 along Dryland Road near Canby left a Molalla man and his 2-year-old daughter dead, and another child hurt. The accident, in the 29000 block of Dryland Road, saw the pickup truck go down an embankment and slide into a tree. The truck was smoking and three people were trapped inside when rescue crews arrived. Jon Mickey, and his daughter Ella, were pronounced shortly after the accident was discovered. Ella's 4-year-old brother, Beau, was rushed to the hospital where he continues to progress. In the aftermath of the accident, Samantha Peterson has organized a gofundme drive to help with the funeral expenses and medical costs involved. "Our family is devastated and need your help with thoughts, prayers, love, and cost surrounding this event," Samantha wrote on the fundraising page. To donate to the cause, got to gofundme.com under "The loss of our loved ones Jon and Ella." {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR
ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy