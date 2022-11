LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman and child were killed in a fire early Monday morning at Tiffany Square apartments in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD). Ten other residents were injured in the fire at about 4:15 a.m. in the apartment building at 935 Sheridan Blvd. Seven people were treated and released. Three others were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO