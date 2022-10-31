ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, DE

Greenwood, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Lake Forest High School football team will have a game with Woodbridge High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lake Forest High School
Woodbridge High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

Edgemere, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chesapeake High School football team will have a game with Sparrows Point High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
SPARROWS POINT, MD
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Hilltop

Photo Essay: A Howard Homecoming Football Victory Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team celebrated a victory during Homecoming with a 35-17 win against Delaware State University. Although the Delaware State Hornets opened the game with a field goal, the Bison quickly responded with a high-scoring first quarter, and they kept their lead until the end with offense led by Quarterback Quinton Williams.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Father and Son from Laurel Catch World Series Home Run

SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- A father and son from Laurel, Delaware caught Bryce Harpers home run in Game 3 of the World Series. It was an amazing baseball moment that has already become a cherished father and son memory. Andy Hartstein and his son Hudson were in the right place,...
LAUREL, DE
Ocean City Today

Eleven years later, Decatur back on top in conference

(Oct. 28, 2022) The last time the Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team had won a Bayside Conference championship was 11 years ago. The Seahawks finally brought home another title on Monday after defeating the Kent Island Buccaneers, 5-1, in Snow Hill. When the two teams met during the regular...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive

DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Four injured in Route 299 rollover

Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to Dover shooting

DOVER, Del. – A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened in the Dover area Sunday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road for a report of shots fired. It was learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not hit by gunfire and was not injured.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Rollover Crash In Middletown Sends Two To Hospital

Just after 4:00, Tuesday afternoon the New Castle County Paramedics along with the Odessa Fire Company, Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section’s Trooper 4 were dispatched to Middletown-Odessa Road at State Route 1 for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle that had overturned with multiple patients.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
MILLSBORO, DE
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Dover, DE

A charming city on the St. Jones River, Dover prides itself in housing many historical sites and gorgeous countryside with plenty of tourist attractions. It's the county seat of Kent County, Delaware, with more than 36,000 in population as of 2010. English writer William Penn named Dover after the city...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for 7th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed signs of impairment with Bumbrey. A DUI investigation ensued and Bumbrey was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check of Bumbrey revealed that he had six prior convictions for DUI.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

