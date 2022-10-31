Plano, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Plano.
The Schimelpfenig Middle School football team will have a game with Otto Middle School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Carpenter Middle School football team will have a game with Hendrick Middle School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Haggard Middle School football team will have a game with Robinson Middle School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Armstrong Middle School football team will have a game with Frankford Middle School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Renner Middle School football team will have a game with Wilson Middle School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Bowman Middle School football team will have a game with Murphy Middle School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
