Construction work is underway to maintain and improve the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. Equipment operating along the roadway may impact travel, particularly during the work week. In addition, there may be periods when installation of structures, such as culverts and retaining walls, prevents road access. Notification of these limited access periods will be posted onsite, as well as through BLM Idaho social media.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO