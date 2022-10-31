Donovan Mitchell delivers statement as Knicks lose to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Somewhere, Leon Rose had to be regretting holding onto all those extra draft picks.

After months of trade talks, the Knicks president couldn’t bring Donovan Mitchell home, and the Knicks saw up close what kind of talent they could’ve — and maybe should’ve — had. The three-time All-Star from Westchester made the decision not to go all-in to land him seem foolish.

Mitchell dominated the Knicks from start to finish, providing another early-season reminder that this roster lacks a takeover superstar in a 121-108 Cavaliers victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday night.

“I always love playing against my home team,” Mitchell said. “It’s easy to point to the summer and say that [I had something to prove], but I’m pretty much friends with everybody on that team. So it’s always good to play against your guys and I have nothing but love for them.”

Asked if he thinks the Knicks regretted the non-move, Mitchell said: “You gotta ask them. Like I said, I’m happy to be here. It’s over with.”

Donovan Mitchell celebrates during the first quarter. Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell finished with 38 points. NBAE via Getty Images

Mitchell poured in 38 points, hit eight 3-pointers and added 12 assists as Cleveland (5-1), even without All-Star guard Darius Garland, owned the final quarter to win its fifth straight game. The Knicks, meanwhile, fell to 3-3, and 0-3 against playoff-caliber opponents after getting thumped, 37-15, in that fateful final stanza. Their perimeter defense was mostly nonexistent, allowing the Cavs to hit 23 of 50 3-point attempts, eight off the bench from Kevin Love (29 points).

The Knicks’ stars, meanwhile, were nowhere to be found down the stretch, as Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett combined for six points in the last quarter. Mitchell scored 12 himself.

Julius Randle struggled in the loss. USA TODAY Sports

“It’s tough, we let one slip away,” said Randle, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Evan Fournier and Brunson (seven assists, three steals) each had 16 to lead the Knicks.

The Knicks’ bench, so strong to start the year, crumbled early in the fourth. The quarter began with six empty trips in seven possessions and three turnovers. A nine-point lead was erased in a barrage of Love 3-pointers and Mitchell’s four-point play with 7:25 to go. Love’s four-point play, just over two minutes later, gave the Cavs the lead for good. From there, Mitchell absolutely took over, sinking a 3-pointer to extend the lead to nine with 3:37 left and setting up Love for another 3 to put the game away.

Kevin Love scores during the Cavaliers’ win over the Knicks. AP

“We have to understand the intensity of the fourth quarter,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We have to do better, and we will.”

Mitchell started the game like he was shot out of a cannon, producing 15 points and five assists in the opening 8:39. The Knicks started the slow-footed Fournier on Mitchell, and he torched him from deep. At one point, Mitchell walked into a 25-footer — one of his five first-quarter 3’s — like it was nothing as the shot clock expired. He either scored or assisted on all 14 Cavaliers points in an electric 14-5 run that gave them a 10-point edge late in the first quarter.

Tom Thibodeau reacts during the Knicks’ loss to the Cavaliers. Getty Images

The Knicks did respond, and put together one of their best quarters of the season after halftime. Led by Brunson, they outscored the Cavs, 34-22, in the third and led by nine. But Thibodeau’s team couldn’t finish. The Cavaliers had the best player on the court, the kind of superstar Rose has failed to land as the team’s president.

“Things happen over the course of the game. But it’s all about the next play. And we’ve got to respond,” Brunson said. “We can’t put our head down, we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. It’s part of the game. How do we respond after something like that? I think we can do a better job of staying on course and responding.”