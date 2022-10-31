ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrisman, IL

Chrisman, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chrisman.

The Kansas - Shiloh - Oakland High School basketball team will have a game with Chrisman High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

Kansas - Shiloh - Oakland High School
Chrisman High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The TCT Co-Op basketball team will have a game with Chrisman High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

TCT Co-Op
Chrisman High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Hume, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Chrisman High School basketball team will have a game with Shiloh High School on November 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
HUME, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 2022-23 preview of Illini guard Sencire Harris

I don’t know if I have ever seen a recruiting haul quite like the one Illinois basketball pulled in for 2022. Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff were able to secure a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 which featured four top-100 players. Most of the recruits who are getting the shine are Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Skyy Clark, but people shouldn’t be overlooking Sencire Harris.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
arthurgraphic.com

Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area

Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
ARTHUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the 4th-largest in American lottery history. It’s the second time this year a jackpot has reached $1 billion, with two Illinois residents splitting a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this year.  Adam Hartman owns the Minimart on Fort Harrison Road in Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Goats take part in Halloween event at central Illinois farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
HOMER, IL
WCIA

Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Police investigating shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Danville Tuesday. Police were called to the 900 block of Hazel St. just before 5 p.m. A 32-year-old Danville man had been shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

New Network To Study Rural Cancer Survivors

Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
