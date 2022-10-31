Chrisman, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

I don’t know if I have ever seen a recruiting haul quite like the one Illinois basketball pulled in for 2022. Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff were able to secure a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 which featured four top-100 players. Most of the recruits who are getting the shine are Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Skyy Clark, but people shouldn’t be overlooking Sencire Harris.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO