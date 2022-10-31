East Lyme, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO