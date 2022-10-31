ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

Boyertown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Upper Perkiomen High School football team will have a game with Boyertown Senior High School on October 31, 2022, 12:45:00.

Upper Perkiomen High School
Boyertown Senior High School
October 31, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

