Duvall, WA

Duvall, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Sultan High School football team will have a game with Cedarcrest High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.

Sultan High School
Cedarcrest High School
October 31, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Enumclaw, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The White River High School football team will have a game with Enumclaw High School on October 31, 2022, 19:00:00.
ENUMCLAW, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2

Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Sea Dragons: XFL unveils team names and logos

SEATTLE - The XFL revealed on Monday the names and logos for its eight teams, including Seattle's team. The Seattle Sea Dragons are set to kick off its season February 18. "Seattle, get excited and get loud for your Sea Dragons," said Head Coach Jim Haslett. "A storm is coming, and we’re bringing the excitement back. The Sea Dragons are ready to play hard and smart for our fans in one of America’s great football cities."
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim School District settles with payout to former Asst. Superintendent

SEQUIM – The Sequim School District in June reached a settlement with former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Maughan, who was placed on paid administrative leave in September of last year. According to the District, the settlement was reached in order to avoid litigation with Maughan and included a payout of...
historylink.org

Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.

On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
EVERETT, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Halloween Happenings in Auburn [VIDEO]

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Do you remember Caleb Sweeting? Well if you don’t let me introduce you to this amazing teen. For nearly a decade he (he lets his parents help) has been putting on a Halloween display and it just keeps getting bigger and better. Caleb’s...
AUBURN, WA
Bellevue, Washington

New park and self-defense training from police on Lake to Lake

You may have heard about Bellevue adding a park recently. The latest episode of the Lake to Lake news show serves up views of Newport Hills Woodlawn Park's amenities along with rave reviews from residents who attended the grand opening. The neighborhood park features 10 acres of wooded trails, along...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Julio Rodriguez Girlfriend News

The Seattle sports world was stunned to learn that two of the city's brightest stars are now a couple. Earlier this week, Jordyn Huitema, a soccer player for OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, posted a photo with a Major League Baseball star. That player just so happened to be Julio Rodriguez, who took the league by storm this year.
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue

Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
BELLEVUE, WA
idesignarch.com

Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington

Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says

Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
