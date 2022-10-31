ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sharon High School football team will have a game with Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.

Sharon High School
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
October 31, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Gloucester, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Gloucester High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:01.
GLOUCESTER, MA
High School Football PRO

Bellingham, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ashland High School football team will have a game with Bellingham High School on November 03, 2022, 13:15:00.
BELLINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

School canceled at Bristol County Middle School after school shooting threat

A threatening message was found at Bristol County Middle School Tuesday morning that prompted the cancelation of school. According to Superintendent John Antonucci, on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m., a staff member at North Attleborough Middle School found threatening language written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms. The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
scituation.net

Megan Nelson Commits to Holy Cross

On September 30th, Scituate High School senior Megan Nelson verbally committed to the College of the Holy Cross to continue her academic and swimming career at the Division I level. Nelson is ecstatic about her commitment, exclaiming, “Swimming at the Division 1 level in college has always been my dream,...
SCITUATE, MA
Eyewitness News

Minor injuries reported in Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in Mansfield prompted a response from first responders on Wednesday morning. Police said it happened on Middle Turnpike near Bone Mill Road. They said minor injuries were reported. No other details were released.
MANSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River

Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
FALL RIVER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District

WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
WORCESTER, MA
miltonscene.com

Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4

Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
1420 WBSM

Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges

The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
BOURNE, MA
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA
worcestermag.com

The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant

WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a boat onto a dock. The incident happened at the Sandwich Marina off Ed Moffitt Drive around 10 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details […] The post Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
high-profile.com

Suffolk Announces Leadership Promotions

Boston – Suffolk announced it has strengthened its executive leadership team by promoting Katy O’Neil to chief marketing officer and Jackie Lewis to chief people officer. O’Neil joined Suffolk in 2018 as the vice president of business development and client relations in the Northeast region, and was soon promoted to senior vice president of client services. In her new role, O’Neil will continue to oversee the pursuit management team as well as the corporate marketing team, where she will strengthen the organization’s marketing function, implement a strategic brand vision and align marketing with Suffolk’s business development and work acquisition functions as it pursues its ambitious growth vision.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
