My daughters and I have a unique Halloween tradition that we’ve been doing for years. (At least I think it’s unique but who knows!) Every year we get home from trick or treating and the girls separate their candy. All Snickers go in one pile, all Twix in another pile, and so on. Then I sit at our computer with a spreadsheet open saying “ok, what’s next?” The girls then name the next candy they want to report on and let me know how many of that type of candy they trick-or-treated. After we’ve gone through all of the candies I report back to them with the Top 5 or 10 most popular candies for the year. And if that wasn’t obsessive enough, we then look back and compare this year’s list to years past to see which candies have gained momentum and popularity and which have fallen.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO