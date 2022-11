Former Manhattan star Jose Perez has transferred to West Virginia Basketball; how will his arrival impact the Mountaineers when he becomes eligible?. One of the surprise stories in the final weeks before the start of the college basketball season has been what has happened at Manhattan. The Jaspers entered the year among the favorites in the MAAC, but any and all expectations have been thrown into complete turmoil. Head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed less than two weeks before the season was set to start, and a number of players have decided to leave the program as well.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO