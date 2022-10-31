Athol, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.

