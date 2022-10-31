ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Wells, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Deering High School football team will have a game with Wells High School on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.

Deering High School
Wells High School
October 31, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Gloucester, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GLOUCESTER, MA
WGME

School bus and car collide in Windham

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WINDHAM, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q97.9

What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash closes road in Harpswell

HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
HARPSWELL, ME
WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

UNE names second building after longtime benefactor

A second University of New England campus building was dedicated today to a longtime benefactor who has previously donated more than $4 million to the university along with an island and a research vessel. The Arthur P. Girard Innovation Hall on the Portland campus recognizes the commercial real estate broker...
PORTLAND, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro

The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Cyclist Killed in Maine Crash

A bicyclist is dead after a crash Monday in Windham, Maine. Police in Windham responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a crash near the Alltown convenience store and gas station on Route 302. The cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Willruth was...
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
