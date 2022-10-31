ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Archmere Academy football team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.

Archmere Academy
Delaware Military Academy
October 31, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Smyrna, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salesianum School football team will have a game with Smyrna High School on November 03, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive

DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
Hilltop

Photo Essay: A Howard Homecoming Football Victory Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team celebrated a victory during Homecoming with a 35-17 win against Delaware State University. Although the Delaware State Hornets opened the game with a field goal, the Bison quickly responded with a high-scoring first quarter, and they kept their lead until the end with offense led by Quarterback Quinton Williams.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

New mental health services offered to 1,500 Wilmington students

New mental health services are now available for almost 1,500 Wilmington students. Students will be able to take advantage of Delaware Guidance Services’ new office in Wilmington’s Community Education Building, to inspire, support, and educate them about mental health. The building, which was once home to corporate offices...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Four injured in Route 299 rollover

Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
travelnoire.com

Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware

Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

New after-school program to pair Wilm police, kids

A new initiative at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington is bringing law enforcement into schools to teach fifth-graders about how officers investigate crimes, conflict resolution and more.  For 10 weeks, students at Warner have an opportunity to enroll in the “Cops and Kids After School” after-school program, which started last week. So far, 30 fifth-graders have signed up. The meetings ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Dover, DE

A charming city on the St. Jones River, Dover prides itself in housing many historical sites and gorgeous countryside with plenty of tourist attractions. It's the county seat of Kent County, Delaware, with more than 36,000 in population as of 2010. English writer William Penn named Dover after the city...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

UD Chemical Engineering Program receives local and national attention

State and University leadership toured the University of Delaware’s College of Engineering Monday. U.S. News and the World Report ranked the University of Delaware’s undergraduate Chemical Engineering Program second in the nation in the 2022-2023 rankings, with the graduate program rated 8th for the fourth year in a row.
NEWARK, DE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy