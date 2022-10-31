ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Johnstown.

The Bishop Carroll Catholic High School football team will have a game with Bishop McCort Catholic High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
Bishop McCort Catholic High School
October 31, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Football

The Conemaugh Valley High School football team will have a game with Bishop McCort Catholic High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Conemaugh Valley High School
Bishop McCort Catholic High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

