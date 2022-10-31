Johnstown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Johnstown.
The Bishop Carroll Catholic High School football team will have a game with Bishop McCort Catholic High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Conemaugh Valley High School football team will have a game with Bishop McCort Catholic High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
