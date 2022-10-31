ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, MO

Atlanta, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Marion County High School basketball team will have a game with Atlanta High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.

Marion County High School
Atlanta High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Center, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BOWLING GREEN, MO
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Sarah Deien and the Riedel Foundation

Ashley Conrad talks about the work Sarah Deien is doing with Hannibal’s Riedel Foundation and about her days in local television and radio. Harvey’s, The Abbey, Utopia, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Instant Replay and The Liquor Booth bring you The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal School Board votes to allow Eugene Field Elementary School principal to return on probationary status

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School has been allowed to return to her job after a one-week leave. Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, placed Kelsey Whitley on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after learning of a photo Whitley had posted to her social media account. Maria Mundle, a former assistant superintendent, filled in last week during Whitley’s absence.
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon

A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
MEMPHIS, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022

10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
FORT MADISON, IA
kttn.com

Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested. A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa. The pickup traveled west...
POWERSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

Quincy Christmas Market first weekend in November

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Come see all the sights, sounds, and smells of the season at the Quincy Christmas Market on the first weekend in November at the Quincy Town Center, formerly the Quincy Mall, in Quincy. A "Charlie Brown Christmas" is the theme at this year's event that...
QUINCY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations

A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County home heavily damaged by fire

An Audrain County home is heavily damaged in a weekend fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to the 1200 block of Concordia for a residential structure fire around 6:00 Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found heaving smoke and fire coming through the roof. Investigators...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind

Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
krcgtv.com

Mexico officials identify person who threatened school

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
MEXICO, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe. 7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest

A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy

QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
QUINCY, IL
kjluradio.com

Randolph County man sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting deputy in March

A Moberly man is sentenced for shooting a deputy earlier this year. Jason Garner pleaded down last week to second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury. Garner was sentenced Monday to seven years on the assault charge and four years on the resisting arrest charge. However, he’ll be allowed to serve both sentences concurrently.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville woman behind bars after fleeing from police Friday night

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges after fleeing from authorities Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., a Kirksville police sergeant saw a pickup truck turn north on to U.S. Highway 63 from Illinois Street. The truck veered into the southbound lane and then stopped in...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
