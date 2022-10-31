Olympia, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

To watch tonight’s Play-Off it is on the NFHS Network here https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/affiliates/eli-sports-network. (Tumwater, WA) Tonight will be a treat for two EVCO 2A teams and a trick for one. Aberdeen, Black Hills and Shelton all tied for 3rd with 3-3 league marks and 3 lost to 1st place WF West and 2nd place Tumwater and then each beat each other with Shelton beating Aberdeen last Friday to force the 3 way tie as Aberdeen had beaten Black Hills and the Wolves beat the Highclimbers. The top 4 teams crossover with the top 4 GSHL teams this weekend with a chance to qualify for the state tournament.

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO