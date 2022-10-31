ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, VA

Palmyra, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Albemarle High School football team will have a game with Fluvanna County High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.

Albemarle High School
Fluvanna County High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Powhatan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cosby High School football team will have a game with Powhatan High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
POWHATAN, VA
Richmond, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Armstrong High School football team will have a game with Huguenot High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
RICHMOND, VA
Lexington, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Turner Ashby High School football team will have a game with Rockbridge County High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
LEXINGTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa’s Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week again

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Louisa County freshman Savion Hiter is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. In the biggest game of the season, Hiter rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns. The 14-year-old led Louisa County to a 69-34 win over Albemarle County, helping the Lions clinch the Jefferson...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

A force in her field

Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Multi-vehicle crash leads to lane closures in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE: All lanes are open and the scene is clear. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Multiple lanes are closed in Henrico due to a multiple-vehicle crash near Parham road mile marker 84. Virginia department of transportation reports all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 83 A/B. Motorists...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wmra.org

Harrisonburg students walk out in support of trans youth

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the walkout happened on Monday. It has been corrected. Students at Harrisonburg High School walked out of classes Tuesday afternoon to support trans students and to oppose an organization that's suing the school district over its policies concerning those students. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.
HARRISONBURG, VA
realcrozetva.com

Beaver Creek Dam Update

I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man dies in fiery crash that shut down I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Part of Interstate 95 will remain closed overnight after a deadly, fiery crash. The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. VDOT says the crash happened around noon near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. The incident also closed the Belvidere Overpass. Police...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area

Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
