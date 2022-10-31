Canton, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO