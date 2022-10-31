ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MO

Canton, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The North Shelby High School basketball team will have a game with Canton High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

North Shelby High School
Canton High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Center, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BOWLING GREEN, MO
ktvo.com

Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022

10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

NEMO motorcyclist injured in deer related crash

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Schuyler County, Mo., motorcyclist on Tuesday night was injured in a deer related crash. Ricky Shively, 68, was traveling down U.S. 136 about five miles east of Livonia around 6:50 p.m. when his motorcycle hit at deer that was in the roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Quincy Christmas Market first weekend in November

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Come see all the sights, sounds, and smells of the season at the Quincy Christmas Market on the first weekend in November at the Quincy Town Center, formerly the Quincy Mall, in Quincy. A "Charlie Brown Christmas" is the theme at this year's event that...
QUINCY, IL
1440 WROK

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
muddyrivernews.com

One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens

QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Adams County Jail in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they checked for injuries but found none. Officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to assist with the investigation. Interviews were conducted, and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Driver flees after hitting utility pole, residence in early morning accident on Fifth Street

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating an accident early this morning after which the driver of a car ran away. An officer with the Quincy Police Department initiated a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Monday at Fifth and Jackson. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in front of 843 S. Fifth, as well as the residence. The driver then ran from the scene and has not yet been located.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy

QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck

FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
HANNIBAL, MO
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ktvo.com

Kirksville woman behind bars after fleeing from police Friday night

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges after fleeing from authorities Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., a Kirksville police sergeant saw a pickup truck turn north on to U.S. Highway 63 from Illinois Street. The truck veered into the southbound lane and then stopped in...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk couple endorses Graber for State Rep.

Did you know this about our Republican Representative Martin Graber?. Introduced a bill to invest monies in the Veteran’s Trust fund yielding higher returns for Iowa Veterans in need. Works with the Iowa Insurance Division to update the Iowa Code for better insurance practices in our state. Supported “Back...
IOWA STATE
