ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Stroudsburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Stroudsburg.

The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with Stroudsburg High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.

Pleasant Valley High School
Stroudsburg High School
October 31, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Football

The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with Stroudsburg High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.

Pleasant Valley High School
Stroudsburg High School
October 31, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Eagleville, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Owen J Roberts High School football team will have a game with Methacton High School on November 03, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EAGLEVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode

Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Delaware Valley beaten badly by Abington Heights

You can’t count on things working out as you would expect or as you would like. The world of sports is no different. Case in point are some unlikely results. The NY Giants getting into the playoffs in 2008 was a wild card. Then they beat the Cowboys in Dallas, then the Packers in Green Bay, then the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl. Who would have thought? Here are some more. The White Sox and Red Sox both finally winning the world series, and how about the Rangers winning the Stanley Cup? Oh and how about baseball this year. All the best teams getting knocked off in the early rounds except Houston. The Dodgers, the Mets, the Yankees and the Braves all gone.
MILFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic church in Catasauqua closes

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year

A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Driver of vehicle that hit, killed ASD teacher's aide near Dieruff High School charged

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was driving a vehicle that hit and killed an Allentown School District teacher's aide in early September is facing charges. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, has been charged with careless driving – unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses for which citations have been issued, according to a news release from the DA's office.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Sheetz comes to Bethlehem

A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton

SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Preparing for ski season in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — As we wait for colder temperatures, employees are hard at work at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near Marshalls Creek. Work is being done to prepare the mountain for the upcoming ski season. "Our off-season is just a ton of maintenance. We've done a lot of...
MARSHALLS CREEK, PA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy