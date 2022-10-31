Stroudsburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Stroudsburg.
The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with Stroudsburg High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
Pleasant Valley High School
Stroudsburg High School
October 31, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Football
The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with Stroudsburg High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
Pleasant Valley High School
Stroudsburg High School
October 31, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 0