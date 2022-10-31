ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Senatobia, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Senatobia.

The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.

Independence High School
Senatobia High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.

Independence High School
Senatobia High School
October 31, 2022
16:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

