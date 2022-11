(25 News Now) - Every year Peoria Notre Dame soccer has the goal of making it to the state finals and winning a state championship. This year’s Irish checked off a big task on the way to that goal on Saturday as they beat Morton to claim a sectional title, proving that they’re the best team in the Peoria area and have what it takes to make a run at the state title.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO