Jonesboro, LA

Jonesboro, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Summerfield High School basketball team will have a game with Weston High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

Summerfield High School
Weston High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

Quitman, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

QUITMAN, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Georgetown, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GEORGETOWN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The Union Parish Farmers look to face unbeaten Carroll Bulldogs for the district title game in week 10

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — All signs point towards another high school football state championship for the Union Parish Farmer. Trayvion Holly led the rushing attack against Wossman on Friday for the district win. Holly with a first-half performance before retiring for the remainder of the game. Trayvion had 14 carries for 209 yards and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston/West Monroe tickets go on sale this morning

Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both teams as the Bearcats can secure a top 4 seed and a first round bye with a victory over the Rebels.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Teacher Feature: RHS’s Pierce watches student growth in class

Kenedy Pierce teaches human geography at Ruston High School. She describes her subject as a combination of sociology and cultural geography. “We learn about the why of where,” she said, “and it’s so relevant.”. According to Pierce, the students learn about the systems and processes that...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident

A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one Monroe woman on Halloween day. On Oct. 31, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to the crash on La. Hwy. 838 at Well Rd. The crash killed Kieta M. Hale, 45. LSP says...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sibling argument leads to arrest

Ruston Police responded to an Eastland Avenue residence Saturday to investigate a domestic battery complaint. Bricelyn Hardyway 25, of Ruston, told officers he became angry with his sister because she would not clean up a mess she had made. Hardyway said he chased his sister into her room and attempted to force her to clean up. During that time, he pushed her against a wall by her face.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

2022 Christmas Festival Poster unveiled

The new poster for this year’s Christmas Festival was revealed recently in Historic Natchitoches. Artist Brigitte Bechtel, of Shreveport, was house sitting for her parents (Dr. Terry Bechtel, Mrs. Deborah Bechtel) in Natchitoches when she stumbled upon a news article about the Christmas Festival Poster contest. Brigitte spent some...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: Hunting Property at NPSB

Notice is hereby given that the Natchitoches Parish School Board will receive Bids/Proposals until December 1, 2022 2:00 p.m. and will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time in the School Board’s Central Office, 310 Royal Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana, 71457-5709, for:. Please find bid-related documents at WWW.CENTRALBIDDING.COM...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Crash near Farmerville involves school bus

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Every year, First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries. In their most recent year, they donated more than $275,000 to local ministries. Phillip Thigpen, Director of First West Thrift Store, told us more about their donations. “The community support allows us to be able to invest in local ministry. So […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
GRAMBLING, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

High school basketball game info.

