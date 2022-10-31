ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Cedar Cliff High School football team will have a game with Milton Hershey School on October 31, 2022, 13:15:00.

Cedar Cliff High School
Milton Hershey School
October 31, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Camp Hill, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Camp Hill, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cumberland Valley High School football team will have a game with Cedar Cliff High School on November 02, 2022, 12:30:00.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

New ‘contemporary’ Chuck E. Cheese coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A newly remodeled Harrisburg area Chuck E. Cheese is set to have its grand opening on Nov. 9, 2022, according to a press release shared on Wednesday. The newly renovated space will still be located at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. According to the company,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm

His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WBRE

$150K Powerball ticket sold in Northumberland County

RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, M M Food Mart, on Elysburg Road in Riverside sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Christopher A. Ungard, 36

Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
LINDEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
fmsfalconpress.org

Hershey Park: The Sweetest Place on Earth

There are 5,814 amusement parks in the United States, but the place to be is Hershey Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This park has it all: rides for the entire family, great food, and a water park when you need to cool down during the hot summer months. When you get into the park, you are “assigned” a candy, based on your height, which determines the rides that guests can safely enjoy.
HERSHEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bucknell student arrested after invasion of privacy charge

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Bucknell University student was charged with invasion of privacy after video equipment was found in a men's restroom. The equipment was found in the Uptown Nightclub in Swartz Hall. University officials believe that equipment had been in place since January 2021. A student was arrested...
LEWISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket

Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
