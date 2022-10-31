ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Seaford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Laurel High School football team will have a game with Seaford Senior High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.

Laurel High School
Seaford Senior High School
October 31, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Smyrna, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salesianum School football team will have a game with Smyrna High School on November 03, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Father and Son from Laurel Catch World Series Home Run

SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- A father and son from Laurel, Delaware caught Bryce Harpers home run in Game 3 of the World Series. It was an amazing baseball moment that has already become a cherished father and son memory. Andy Hartstein and his son Hudson were in the right place,...
LAUREL, DE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match

SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Ocean City Today

Eleven years later, Decatur back on top in conference

(Oct. 28, 2022) The last time the Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team had won a Bayside Conference championship was 11 years ago. The Seahawks finally brought home another title on Monday after defeating the Kent Island Buccaneers, 5-1, in Snow Hill. When the two teams met during the regular...
BERLIN, MD
Hilltop

Photo Essay: A Howard Homecoming Football Victory Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team celebrated a victory during Homecoming with a 35-17 win against Delaware State University. Although the Delaware State Hornets opened the game with a field goal, the Bison quickly responded with a high-scoring first quarter, and they kept their lead until the end with offense led by Quarterback Quinton Williams.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Lima News

St. Marys Schools to dismiss early on Friday

St. Marys — Due to transportation and staffing needs for the playoff football game Friday, St. Marys City Schools will dismiss school one and a half hours early Friday. The high school and middle schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.; West Intermediate school will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. and East Primary School will be dismissed at 1:55 p.m. Pick-up time for all students will be an hour and a half earlier than normal.
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

School Resource Officer Funded To Stay Full-Time At Mace's Lane Middle

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has approved funding for a school resource officer at Mace's Lane Middle School. Officer Christine LaMonica is the first resource officer to be assigned to a middle or elementary school in Cambridge. Cambridge's Police Chief, Justin Todd says the need for an officer...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Four injured in Route 299 rollover

Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council

SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
WBOC

Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI

DOVER, DE – A Delaware man has been arrested for DUI for the 7th time this weekend according to the Delaware State Police. 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover was arrested for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. “A trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The The post Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
MILLSBORO, DE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy