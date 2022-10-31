Mansfield, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mansfield.
The South Grand Prairie High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
The South Grand Prairie High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on October 31, 2022, 16:15:00.
