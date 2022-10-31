ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mansfield.

The South Grand Prairie High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

South Grand Prairie High School
Lake Ridge High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The South Grand Prairie High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on October 31, 2022, 16:15:00.

South Grand Prairie High School
Lake Ridge High School
October 31, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

High School Football PRO

Arlington, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bryan Adams High School football team will have a game with Timberview High School on November 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
ARLINGTON, TX
Carrollton, November 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Parish Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Prince of Peace Christian School on November 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
CARROLLTON, TX
Fort Worth, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Dunbar High School basketball team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
FORT WORTH, TX
Colleyville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The THESA basketball team will have a game with Covenant Christian - Colleyville on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
aisd.net

Bowie High School Coach honored as Cowboys Class Act

Sixth Arlington ISD teacher named Cowboys Class Act. Last Monday might have been rainy, but the weather couldn’t stop the joy at Bowie High School. Students and staff were all smiles when the Dallas Cowboys and Reliant Energy surprised Sammy Epps with the Cowboys Class Acts honor for October.
ARLINGTON, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.

A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney ISD Teacher Dies from Flu-Related Complications

A McKinney ISD teacher died Monday from complications related to the flu virus just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Amanda Kelly taught art at McKinney ISD's Valley Creek Elementary. Kelly was previously recognized during the 2019/2020 school year as the school's Teacher of the Year, according to the district.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
TROUP, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine

The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
