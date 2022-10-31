Sallis, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sallis.
The Forest High School basketball team will have a game with McAdams High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Forest High School basketball team will have a game with McAdams High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
Middle School Boys Basketball
