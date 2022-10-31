Sykesville, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Lady Luck didn’t deliver a Powerball jackpot treat to any players on Halloween night, but she did deliver two $50,000 prizes in Maryland. The jackpot has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.2 billion for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing and has an estimated cash value of $596.7 million. This is still the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and is now the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. During that span, there have been 26 Powerball tickets sold in Maryland worth at least $50,000.

