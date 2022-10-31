Sykesville, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Live! Casinos and Hotels announced its has purchased 4,000 tickets for tonight’s Powerball drawing, 2,407 of which were purchased by Maryland Live! Casino, located at 7002 Arundel Mills Cir Ste 7777 in Hanover, MD. If the company happens to have the winning numbers, it plans to split the winning ticket among all of its 4,000+ active employees at its three locations (Arundel Mills, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia). Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is the second highest in history and now stands at an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million.
