Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Appalachian High School basketball team will have a game with Susan Moore High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Appalachian High School
Susan Moore High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Cullman, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Harmony School basketball team will have a game with St Bernard Preparatory School on November 02, 2022, 14:00:00.
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Golden Eagles swoop in, steal victory from RHS in game’s final seconds

The Russellville Golden Tigers looked to have things going their way Friday night in the football regular season finale versus Athens. Senior night at RHS included a 28-7 halftime lead for the home team. Then, a field goal by the Golden Tigers grew the advantage to 24 points with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

PLAYOFF TIMESecond season arrives for Hartselle, area teams

The regular football season has ended for teams and area teams now look forward to playoff season. Eight of the nine schools have made the AHSAA state playoffs for the first time in Morgan County history. Hartselle. 6A No. 5 Hartselle (10-0) leads the way with their fifth consecutive appearance...
HARTSELLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden State runners qualify for national meet

Gadsden State had several runners qualify for the National Junior College Athletic Association cross country meet at the Alabama Community College Meet on Friday, October 28 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The GSCC women qualified as a team with a fourth-place finish in the 5K event. Jordan Clark (pictured above)...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama

Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Planned lane closures on I-65 NB in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation and its contracted partner, Wiregrass Construction Company Inc, will be conducting asphalt paving operations on I-65 NB just before University Blvd. at Exit 259. The operations will begin Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. This work will require the closure of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game

Oxford, AL – As first reported by WBRC a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. No further information has been released at this time.
OXFORD, AL
