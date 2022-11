The Pike County Bulldogs (6-3) are back in the Class 3A Playoffs, after missing the playoffs in 2021, on the road at the Region 1 Champion Excel Panthers (9-1). The Bulldogs are coming off a frustrating 21-20 loss to Houston Academy last week, while Excel dropped a road game to Chipley (Fla.) 28-12. It was Excel’s only loss of the season. However, Excel did lose an early-season game to Mobile Christian 35-14 that was later forfeited due to Mobile Christian playing an ineligible player.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO