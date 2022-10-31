ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant City, MO

Grant City, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The North Harrison High School basketball team will have a game with Worth County R-3 High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.

North Harrison High School
Worth County R-3 High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
JH Basketball

northwestmoinfo.com

Nodaway County Route 46 Bridge Replacement Begins Today

A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman begins today. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are closing the bridge today for a bridge replacement project that will close the road until next summer.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Serious Injury Crash In Daviess County

A 19-year-old from Chillicothe had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Daviess County. Montana R Akers of Chillicothe was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash on I-35, 5 miles south of Cameron. According to the report, Akers was northbound on I-35 and ran off the east side of the road and his truck overturned. Akers was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the truck, resulting in serious injuries.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46

A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville

Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

OWI arrest in Page County

(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested. A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa. The pickup traveled west...
POWERSVILLE, MO
theactiveage.com

Small-town roots a big deal to me and J.C. Penney

Over the years, when asked where I was from, I would answer: “Hamilton, Missouri.” Occasionally I would add: “It’s the birthplace and hometown of J.C. Penney!” There was a time when ninety-nine percent of those I was in conversation with at least knew J.C. Penney, the store, if they did not actually know there was James Cash Penney, the man.
HAMILTON, MO
Western Iowa Today

Two Arrested in Joint Operation

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Traffic stop leads to Page County drug bust

(Clarinda) -- A Nodaway man faces drug charges in Page County following a weekend arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan was arrested early Saturday morning for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense, a class D felony, and OWI--drug, 1st offense. Dugan was arrested after the sheriff's office executed a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the intersection of 16th and Laperla Streets in Clarinda shortly before 12:30 a.m.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah K9 officer assists in Clarinda Correctional Facility drug bust

(Clarinda) – An Essex man is in custody on drug charges following an incident at Clarinda Correctional Facility. The Shenandoah Police Department says K9 Remmi was called in to assist the Iowa Department of Corrections in an investigation around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Remmi was deployed on a vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties

A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
