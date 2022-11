The family of a missing Eaton man has launched a support group. Jonathan and Michelle Schwartz’s son Nathan went missing in February of last year. The family tells the Greeley Tribune they learned of the need for such a support group after attending the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s annual Missing Persons Day. Northern Colorado Support for Loved Ones of Missing Persons will meet for the first time this Saturday at 10 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month thereafter, at the Community Grief Center in Greeley. The family described it as a “safe place” for people to come together and share grief. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

EATON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO