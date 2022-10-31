ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, AL

Kinston, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kinston.

The Rehobeth High School basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.

Rehobeth High School
Kinston High School
October 31, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Rehobeth High School basketball team will have a game with Kinston High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.

Rehobeth High School
Kinston High School
October 31, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Elba High School locked down prompted by online threat

Two Headland softball players both signed to continue their career. The Rams are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. A big reason for Houston Academy's success comes from the special teams unit, specifically the leg of Lucius Renshaw. Henry County holds flu clinic as cases continue...
ELBA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Brockton, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Opp High School basketball team will have a game with New Brockton High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW BROCKTON, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County back in the playoffs

The Pike County Bulldogs (6-3) are back in the Class 3A Playoffs, after missing the playoffs in 2021, on the road at the Region 1 Champion Excel Panthers (9-1). The Bulldogs are coming off a frustrating 21-20 loss to Houston Academy last week, while Excel dropped a road game to Chipley (Fla.) 28-12. It was Excel’s only loss of the season. However, Excel did lose an early-season game to Mobile Christian 35-14 that was later forfeited due to Mobile Christian playing an ineligible player.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Years-Long Wiregrass Duo Together Stays Together

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pitcher-catcher duo will not be broken up as two Wiregrass Kings Softball players sign to Enterprise State Community College. Hannah Phillips and Olivia Hobson are both homeschooled and have played softball together since 12U. Not only do they suit up for the Kings, Phillips and Hobson play for the Lady Dukes York travel team.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with molesting teen

Two Headland softball players both signed to continue their career. The Rams are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. A big reason for Houston Academy's success comes from the special teams unit, specifically the leg of Lucius Renshaw. Henry County holds flu clinic as cases continue...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Looking back 20 years later: Abbeville tornado

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home. “Looked outside, it looked a little doom and gloom, some blackness...
ABBEVILLE, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy loses a local masterpiece

No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped in a win in the 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest. McLin’s Restaurant of Daleville, AL won both the People’s Choice and Judge’s pick divisions, making them the overall winner of the contest.
DALEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium. “We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent...
GREENVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Trash collection canceled for Veterans Day

WIREGRASS (WDHN) — Since Veterans Day is just around the corner, here are the current schedules for garbage pick-up in the Wiregrass. On Friday, November 11, The City of Enterprise will be closed and no garbage will be collected that day. Garbage collection scheduled for Thursday, November 10, will...
Andalusia Star News

Black receives new role with Southeast Gas

Southeast Gas has announced Jimmy Black as the Director of Community Development for the company’s expanding community development commitment. A long-time employee of Southeast Gas with extensive experience in marketing and operations, Black will lead community outreach initiatives and build on established partnerships in the region for the company and region’s next phase of growth.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Investigation underway in regards to Elba City Schools threat

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a threat that resulted in a lockdown of Elba City Schools on Wednesday. Law enforcement and school officials held a press conference and took time to answer several questions regarding the incident. According to information from Elba Chief Troy Staley, his...
wtvy.com

Ozark City Schools delay buses

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Daleville schools remote due to high number of...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Weekend fire claims Hartford residence

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30. According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire...
HARTFORD, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
954
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy