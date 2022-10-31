ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, WI

Hazel Green, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Benton High School basketball team will have a game with Southwestern High School on October 31, 2022, 14:15:00.

Benton High School
Southwestern High School
October 31, 2022
14:15:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pearl City, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Stockton High School basketball team will have a game with Pearl City High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
PEARL CITY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated

According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
DUBUQUE, IA
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison

Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
MADISON, WI
KCRG.com

Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:16 pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing hunter in the 8300 block of Massbach Rd in rural Elizabeth. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 66-year-old Russell Ory had not been...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Missing Verona man found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
VERONA, WI
Sioux City Journal

Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit

The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
DEWITT, IA
thenorsestar.com

Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn

Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
103.3 WJOD

Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade

Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
GALENA, IL
WQAD

Hunter dies after falling from tree in rural Elizabeth Sunday evening

ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Illinois hunter died from severe injuries after falling from a tree Sunday evening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the county dispatch center received a call reporting that a hunter was missing on a property in the 8300 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
ELIZABETH, IL
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they will be closing their Dubuque corrugated facility on December 31st, 2022. Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area. They...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

What Kind of Home Does $25,000 Buy You in Dubuque, Iowa?

That's not a typo where we forgot a zero. You can buy a home in Dubuque, Iowa, for $25k. As a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as part of its stated effort to tame inflation, mortgage rates have skyrocketed to levels not seen for nearly a decade.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Lancaster Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges

A woman from Lancaster was arrested on several charges Sunday around 7:30pm. 27 year old Grecia Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for Operating while Revoked, Possession of THC and Possession of an Illegal Article on East Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Mendoza-Mendoza was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody. Mendoza-Mendoza was also cited for No Seatbelt and Expired Registration.
LANCASTER, WI
wglc.net

Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident

MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
