Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Madison Academy basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.

Madison Academy
Westminster Christian Academy
October 31, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

Lynchburg, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Oneonta, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ONEONTA, AL
Franklin County Times

Golden Eagles swoop in, steal victory from RHS in game’s final seconds

The Russellville Golden Tigers looked to have things going their way Friday night in the football regular season finale versus Athens. Senior night at RHS included a 28-7 halftime lead for the home team. Then, a field goal by the Golden Tigers grew the advantage to 24 points with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

PLAYOFF TIMESecond season arrives for Hartselle, area teams

The regular football season has ended for teams and area teams now look forward to playoff season. Eight of the nine schools have made the AHSAA state playoffs for the first time in Morgan County history. Hartselle. 6A No. 5 Hartselle (10-0) leads the way with their fifth consecutive appearance...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Students learn how to be tornado forecasters at Ralph Askins Elementary

Last week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tennessee. These students asked so many questions, not only about meteorology and the weather but also about being career-oriented and attending college or vocational school one day!. These kiddos got the extra special...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
FOX54 News

Meet the Valley's Top Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves

KILLEN, Ala. — A teacher's goal is to often get students ready for the next level of education. One Killen teacher's passion is to also get them ready for the real world; the adult world!. Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves.
KILLEN, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
WAFF

UAH drone operator discovered stranded boater in Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A research engineer in the Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was part of a team that discovered a stranded boater in Hurricane Ian. Civil Air Patrol 1st Lieutenant Casey Calamaio was operating a drone that helped pinpoint a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN
On Target News

Four Lottery Winners in Our Area

Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Events across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
ATHENS, AL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
