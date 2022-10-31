ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Russellville, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Russellville.

The Phil Campbell High School basketball team will have a game with Belgreen High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.

Phil Campbell High School
Belgreen High School
October 31, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Phil Campbell High School basketball team will have a game with Belgreen High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Phil Campbell High School
Belgreen High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

