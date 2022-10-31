ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked

LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph says Nebraska will ‘try and rely on the run’ vs. Minnesota

Is this the week that Nebraska finally commits to the run?. Given offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s desired offense, quarterback Casey Thompson’s connection with Trey Palmer and the team’s offensive line struggles, it’s understandable that Nebraska has been a pass-first team. But, with Thompson’s status against Minnesota...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson remains day-to-day heading into Minnesota week

Due to the injury sustained in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day, Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his Tuesday press conference. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season, left the Illinois game in the second...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Bekka Allick on moving forward from Wisconsin loss

How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender. A disappointing moment sent Whitney Lauenstein into an obsession to improve. Now, she could be the next great Husker volleyball story.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds

Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fred Hoiberg not ruling out changes to starting lineup after slow starts

Exhibition games are all about learning. After the Nebraska men’s basketball team got off to slow starts in both its exhibition games this season, including in a loss to Colorado on Sunday, head coach Fred Hoiberg isn’t ruling out changes to the starting five. “We’ll look it and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Swedes knock off Malcolm at state

LINCOLN — Swedes fans were rocking at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday as fifth-seeded Gothenburg knocked off Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20. After appearing in the tournament for the first time in school history in 2021, the 2022 version of the Swedes garnered the school’s first state volleyball victory.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition

When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Company investing $23 million in its Lincoln plant

A company that makes electrical products is planning to invest several million dollars in its Lincoln manufacturing operation. Schneider Electric, which makes Square D circuit breakers and other products at its plant at 1717 Center Park Road, said it will spend about $23 million to modernize the 50-year-old facility. The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary

A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue

One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue. A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVUE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy