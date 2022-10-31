Read full article on original website
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Indiana, stays in first place in Big Ten
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball kicked off the final month of the regular season in winning fashion with a three-set sweep over Indiana at the Devaney Center. The Huskers — despite slipping to their lowest ranking of the season in the AVCA poll — defeated the Hoosiers 25-22, 25-18, and 25-19.
Just askin': A refresher on a football rule quirk that played out in Nebraska-Illinois
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions about Nebraska athletics. I attempt to answer them. If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email...
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Mickey Joseph says Nebraska will ‘try and rely on the run’ vs. Minnesota
Is this the week that Nebraska finally commits to the run?. Given offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s desired offense, quarterback Casey Thompson’s connection with Trey Palmer and the team’s offensive line struggles, it’s understandable that Nebraska has been a pass-first team. But, with Thompson’s status against Minnesota...
Casey Thompson remains day-to-day heading into Minnesota week
Due to the injury sustained in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day, Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his Tuesday press conference. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season, left the Illinois game in the second...
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
Shatel: Fred Hoiberg wants Nebraska to be his last coaching job, and he's fighting for it
LINCOLN — The Go Big Fred era has been one surprise after another. But one thing in particular caught me off guard. I had no idea how much Fred Hoiberg really cares about Nebraska. Yes, I know Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and says he grew up rooting for...
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's right about Nebraska's recruiting, who are the Huskers chasing and more
In a just-released Sports Illustrated profile, Mickey Joseph told SI “You’ve got to recruit your ass off. We’re not chasing Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We’re chasing Ohio State.”. A couple of thoughts on just who Nebraska will be chasing in the future:. When the College Football...
Bekka Allick on moving forward from Wisconsin loss
How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender. A disappointing moment sent Whitney Lauenstein into an obsession to improve. Now, she could be the next great Husker volleyball story.
McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds
Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
Fred Hoiberg not ruling out changes to starting lineup after slow starts
Exhibition games are all about learning. After the Nebraska men’s basketball team got off to slow starts in both its exhibition games this season, including in a loss to Colorado on Sunday, head coach Fred Hoiberg isn’t ruling out changes to the starting five. “We’ll look it and...
Swedes knock off Malcolm at state
LINCOLN — Swedes fans were rocking at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday as fifth-seeded Gothenburg knocked off Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20. After appearing in the tournament for the first time in school history in 2021, the 2022 version of the Swedes garnered the school’s first state volleyball victory.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition
When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
Company investing $23 million in its Lincoln plant
A company that makes electrical products is planning to invest several million dollars in its Lincoln manufacturing operation. Schneider Electric, which makes Square D circuit breakers and other products at its plant at 1717 Center Park Road, said it will spend about $23 million to modernize the 50-year-old facility. The...
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue
One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue. A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Omaha officer shoots man after car drives through barricades at Halloween block party
A man who drove through a barricaded area during a neighborhood Halloween celebration was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night. The incident occurred during the well-known annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood north of Miller Park. Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said a car was...
