Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Ranking the 10 Wickedest Disney Witches, According to Reddit
Whether it's fairy godmothers, big red pandas, or whimsical nannies, Disney movies are all about the enchanting and spellbinding use of magic. But sometimes, that magic comes in the form of spells and brews thanks to the wicked witches of Disney films. Between some classic villains to Disney Channel favorites...
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
It is another month and though October is now behind us, there are still plenty of scary good films to sit down with to watch on Prime Video as we fall into autumn. From horror new and old to an underrated musical plus a whole host of compelling dramas, this list has the best of what you can check out on the platform in the weeks ahead.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in November 2022
We've barely had time to say goodbye to Halloween, but Netflix is already moving at full speed toward the holidays. While there’s still some horror to be found in TV shows such as 1899 and Wednesday, on the movie side of the streaming business, we have plenty of new Christmas-themed features to get us in a more joyous spirit ahead of December and the year’s end. So, while you are putting your costume back into the closet and taking out all the Halloween decorations, we’ve selected the seven best new original movies coming to Netflix in November 2022.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO
Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
Collider
'Insidious: Fear the Dark': Release Date, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
Insidious isn't your typical haunted house or possession tale. The stories under this franchise all connect under the concept of a dark spiritual realm known as "The Further." Spirits from The Further don't haunt places, they haunt people, and they do it to the death. This sinister story, spooking viewers through the screen since 2010, has stayed relevant through the years and kept fans loyal through the telling of each chapter. It inspired the use of "Upside Down" worlds within our own, influenced the notion of cursed families throughout the genre, and made a name in horror for all those involved in the original film. With four films underway and fans left divided on the reception of the most recent installments, it's finally come time for a new chapter in the Insidious story.
Collider
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
Collider
John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Is the Best Version of the Character
Tom Clancy’s literary hero Jack Ryan has been one of the most popular protagonists in modern espionage fiction. Before his tragic death in 2013, Clancy wrote over a dozen novels in the core series and the larger “Ryanverse” that he created. While heroes like John Clark and Domingo Chavez had their fans, none of Clancy’s other protagonists found the same enthusiasm from readers. Ryan is both an expert and an everyman; he’s a relatable hero whose skills come from training, not destiny. The best stories within the Ryanverse are those where Ryan sees the promise of his country, but refuses to ignore its faults. There’s a complexity to his patriotism that is unique.
Collider
'The Serpent Queen' Showrunner Justin Haythe Has a Bloody Good Idea of Where the Series Is Going
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Serpent Queen. From writer and executive producer Justin Haythe and director and executive producer Stacie Passon (based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda), Starz's latest period drama The Serpent Queen tells the story of one of history's most complex and complicated figures, Catherine de Medici, who ascends in power and status to become one of France's longest-serving rulers. As an orphan, Catherine (Liv Hill) marries into the French court at a young age, but quickly learns that she must counter — and in some instances, outmaneuver — her political opponents, many of whom would rather see her dead than on the throne. What makes the series even more intriguing is that it's Catherine herself (Samantha Morton) telling her own story, in her own words, to her newest maid and confidant Rahima (Sennia Nanua). The upcoming series also stars Colm Meaney, Ludivine Sagnier, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Charles Dance, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and Rupert Everett. Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff also serve as executive producers.
Collider
Listen to Enola's Upbeat New Theme From 'Enola Holmes 2' [Exclusive]
Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.
Collider
Why Doesn't Yaddle Talk Like Yoda in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
Although Star Wars canon has managed to address almost every lingering question that fans have ever had about the saga, there are still some secrets that remain closely guarded. Chief among them is any identifying details about Yoda’s homeworld, species, or early life. “Yoda’s species” has never been identified in any official sourcebook, and it’s never revealed how he became a Jedi in the first place. George Lucas has purposefully kept all details about Yoda under wraps; when pressed for details, he’s only offered the joking response that Yoda is the illegitimate child of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from The Muppets.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Collider
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Says Despite Rumors, Film Never Had an End Credits Scene
One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest traditions is keeping audiences inside movie theaters until the very last second of the end credits. This happens, of course, because fans hope they’ll get a hint of what’s coming to the next superhero entries. The short scenes can introduce new and important characters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did earlier this year, or just make a joke at the audience’s expense like in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wraps up Phase Four of the MCU, it would be natural for the highly anticipated sequel to tease the next phase during its end credits, but that won’t happen.
Collider
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.
Collider
Millie Bobby Brown On the Russo Brothers and Their New Movie, 'The Electric State'
While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.
Collider
Kate Beckinsale is on the Run in First 'Canary Black' Image
As filming begins in Croatia for the action thriller Canary Black, the film's production has shared a first-look action-shot of Kate Beckinsale from the film, Deadline first reported. The shot shows a focused Beckinsale dressed in a leather coat as she seemingly flees from a building. Starring Beckinsale and Rupert...
Collider
'Project Artemis' Casts Ray Romano Opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum
Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.
Collider
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
Comments / 0