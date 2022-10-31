Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service
The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Kid Rock’s Loretta Lynn Tribute After Her Death Has Fans in Tears
The music world reels from the news that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away today at the age of 90. She leaves behind a lasting legacy with an unrivaled body of work that will shine on for many years to come. Many musical personalities have come out to pay...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Estate: Wynonna Judd Reveals Why She Won't Contest Mom's Will Against Sister Ashley
Wynonna Judd has disputed the fact that there is a brewing feud with her sister Ashley Judd over the estate of their late mother Naomi Judd. In April of this year, Naomi committed suicide at the age of 76. In her testament, the country singer who created The Judds with...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish
Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words
Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed
Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed. According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?
Loretta Lynn had several children with her husband, Oliver Lynn, before her death. Here's what to know about her kids and how she felt about motherhood.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
musictimes.com
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death
After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
