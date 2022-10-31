ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

6-year-old girl, two adults shot in Newark, NJ

A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day rushed to help a screaming woman who got out of the back of a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say

MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth

The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Halloween taught me my son is FAR better at pumpkin carving

Halloween 2022 is in the record books. For some of us in Hunterdon County it was a challenging one with that big power outage. Just hours before Halloween house parties for teens and trick-or-treating for little kids was to get underway the power disappeared for pretty much all of Flemington, Raritan Township and parts of several other surrounding towns.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
