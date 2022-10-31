Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
6-year-old girl, two adults shot in Newark, NJ
A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day rushed to help a screaming woman who got out of the back of a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
Firefighter charged with starting fire in Wanaque, NJ woods on Halloween
WANAQUE — A volunteer firefighter is charged with arson for starting a blaze in the woods behind an apartment complex, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Shannon Muller, 40, of Wanaque, ran when a police officer saw him lighting a piece of paper with a match on Monday morning, prosecutors said.
Shooting of 2 Newark cops is a bitter reminder of a thankless job (Opinion)
I’ve said it before. I’ve written about it often. Police officers now more than ever have arguably the most thankless career possible. I once penned a piece called "Please, son, don’t grow up to become a cop" that was first published in 2018 and some took it the wrong way from the headline.
NJ manhunt for gunman who shot 2 cops at close range in Newark
NEWARK — Two city police officers were in stable condition after being shot at close range by a man who remained at large Tuesday night. The suspect was identified Tuesday night as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Police said they were unable to find him in the building and he remained at large.
Police officers fired at from rooftop in Newark, NJ, reports say
NEWARK —Two police officers were injured when a rooftop gunman opened fire in the city's South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement told NBC 4 New York that officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section when they were shot at from above.
2 hospitalized after Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield, NJ
NORTH PLAINFIELD — A woman and a boy were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating on Monday night. The pair, age 21 and 6, were struck around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, according to North Plainfield police Capt. Alan McKay. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries.
Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
‘Criminal matter’ at NJ Chiller Expo under investigation
PARSIPPANY-TROy HILLS — A "criminal matter" stemming from an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Hilton Parsippany on Sunday afternoon is under investigation by Morris County law enforcement. Organizers said on their Facebook page that Parsippany-Troy Hills police and the Morris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the...
Gloucester Township, NJ police: Hotel stake-out leads to arrest of serial burglar
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county. After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
What one NJ legislator wants feds to do about rising car thefts
NEWARK — Nearly four months ago, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer called for the creation of a national auto theft task force to crack down on a 16.5% increase in car thefts from 2020 to 2021. With the problem even worse in New Jersey, Gottheimer, D-NJ-5th, convened with state and...
Swan Lake is decimated by outbreak of bird flu In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
An outbreak of bird flu has decimated a population of swans and other water fowl in the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach. Mayor Paul Kanitra confirms the death of 30 infected swans and geese around Lake of the Lilies. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department urged residents to use caution...
Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth
The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Halloween taught me my son is FAR better at pumpkin carving
Halloween 2022 is in the record books. For some of us in Hunterdon County it was a challenging one with that big power outage. Just hours before Halloween house parties for teens and trick-or-treating for little kids was to get underway the power disappeared for pretty much all of Flemington, Raritan Township and parts of several other surrounding towns.
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Jon Bon Jovi warms up a chili day at his Toms River, NJ nonprofit
TOMS RIVER — New Jersey rock icon Jon Bon Jovi took on special guest star status at the recent, seventh annual edition of his nonprofit "community restaurant"'s chili competition. A gallery of photos posted Wednesday by the Facebook account of JBJ Soul Kitchen Toms River showed the 60-year-old Rock...
Robbinsville, NJ, mayor says he’s had it with Facebook
Community pages are a common way for local residents to stay in touch with their community. They often feature local businesses, community events and public safety issues. However, it is also not uncommon for these pages to get hijacked by a small, but vocal, segment of the community. It is...
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0