In the late 1980s, strategists at the US Army War College popularized the acronym "VUCA" as a lens for viewing a world in turmoil. It stands for "volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity." Or, as professors Nate Bennett and G. James Lemoine wrote years later, "Hey, it's crazy out there!" And it seems to apply to Tuesday's midterm elections

VERMONT STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO