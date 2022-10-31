Read full article on original website
Opinion: The VUCA election
In the late 1980s, strategists at the US Army War College popularized the acronym "VUCA" as a lens for viewing a world in turmoil. It stands for "volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity." Or, as professors Nate Bennett and G. James Lemoine wrote years later, "Hey, it's crazy out there!" And it seems to apply to Tuesday's midterm elections
Trump defended hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament by saying 'We have human rights issues' too. Human rights experts agrees and say Trump himself was responsible for many during his presidency.
Human rights watchdogs have said for years that Trump's policies on everything from immigration to LGBTQ protections have had negative impacts.
Biden, Trump, Obama hit trail as campaigns surge toward Election Day: live updates
On Tuesday, control of the House of Representatives and Senate will be decided by voters. Here's the latest on midterm elections.
Trump and other Republicans are already casting doubt on midterm results
Former President Donald Trump posted on social media on Tuesday to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the midterm election in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. "Here we go again!" he wrote. "Rigged Election!"
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP.
