27 First News
Robert P. Walker, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Walker, 93, of Girard, passed away Saturday October 29, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge. Robert was born April 5, 1929, in Masury, Ohio, the son of Edward and Sarah (Davis) Walker. He worked at US Steel in McDonald for 13...
27 First News
Jean L. Thorpe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Thorpe, 91, a longtime resident of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family. Jean was born December 28, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Marguerite...
27 First News
Charles N. Senanefes, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles N. Senanefes, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Mr. Senanefes was born September 30, 1924 in Youngstown, a son of the late Nicholas and Helen (Tsaroutou) Senanefes and was a life resident of Lisbon. Charles was a 1943...
27 First News
Jacqueline A. Hanson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jacqueline Ann Hanson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her husband and family by her side. She was born July 27, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Jack B. Joynson and Margaret J. Novotney Joynson. Jacqueline graduated...
27 First News
Ronald Lee Williams, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Williams, 71, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away on October 31, 2022 at his home. He was born March 27, 1951 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel Webster Williams and the late Iris (Smith)Williams. He was a graduate of Western Reserve...
27 First News
Mary Virginia Thompson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Thompson, 93, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born November 6, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George J. and Alberta B. Archer Holmes. Virginia was a 1946 graduate of South High School. She...
27 First News
Michael “Mike” Wayne Dobransky, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” Wayne Dobransky, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, October 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle of numerous health issues. Family was everything to Mike, his devoted wife and loving family were by his side at passing. Michael was born August 26, 1946,...
27 First News
Thomas Edwin DeCamp, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edwin DeCamp, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert R. and Lillian (Potashnik) DeCamp. Thomas was a graduate of Warren Western...
27 First News
Ella Mae Kimpel, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mae Kimpel, 85, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, with her two daughters by her side. Mrs. Kimpel was born on February 6, 1937, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harry and Helen Marie (Sias) Hall.
27 First News
Jim R. Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Davis, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Jim was born on October 2, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Lola Davis. He was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and...
27 First News
Barbara F. Porter Spicer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara F. Porter Spicer, 87, of Youngstown, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with the comfort of family by her side. Barbara was born October 19, 1935, in Niles, the daughter of the late Guy and Bertha Schishler Porter. Barbara was...
27 First News
Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., 90, of 272 Seventh Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born January 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Monroe and Vivian Davis...
27 First News
David L. O’Neil, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. O’Neil, 73, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late David and Florence (Monroe) O’Neil. David was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High...
27 First News
Michael Richard Melnyk, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Richard Melnyk, 55, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born December 20, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Betty Fierle. Michael was a laborer at RF Products. He enjoyed fishing. Michael was...
27 First News
Jesus Rivera, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesus Rivera, age 92, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at his home, with his loving family at his side. He was born on October 14, 1930 in Corozal, Puerto Rico and was a son of Erasmo and Petra (Diaz) Rivera.
27 First News
Mary Ann Sanders, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Sanders, age 79, died at home, on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born on January 13, 1943, in Beverly, West Virginia, the daughter of Neva Irene (Doerr) and William Francis Harris. Mary Ann was a 1960 graduate of Collinwood High School. On...
27 First News
Amelia J. Ricottilli-Lamping, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia J. Ricottilli-Lamping, 61, passed away unexpectedly while visiting Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born December 4, 1960, in Youngstown to Liborio and Catherine Centofanti Ricottilli. She was married to Charles R. Lamping. Amelia was the most loving, kind, unselfish and...
27 First News
Linda Ellison, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ellison of Warren passed away in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. She was 73 years old. Linda was born on May 30, 1949, in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lindy...
27 First News
Mary Ann Belcher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Belcher, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born September 29, 1937 in Youngstown. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, nonna and “little grammy” to her family. She was raised in an Italian American household and passed down many traditions and cultures to her family.
27 First News
Elaine A. Keating, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine A. Keating, 71, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Keating was born February 15, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Todut) Cebak. She was a 1969...
