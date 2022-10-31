Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Mirror
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party
Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police seek man, 19, in fatal Covina shootings
Authorities today sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured.
Man arrested for impersonating an officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking residents
A man is in jail accused of posing as a Los Angeles police officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking people.Investigators said Alejandro Martin targeted handymen and construction workers who placed advertisements in a popular Spanish-language classified marketplace. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Martin swindled as much as $100,000 from at least eight victims."The victims would go to the suspect's home... in some victims' incidents he did flash a badge," said LASD Detective Cesar Gallegos. Some of the crimes involved the sale of vehicles where he would take the victims' money and not deliver the cars. In the past, police arrested Martin twice and he is also accused of grand theft and impersonating a police officer, however, the impersonation charges were dropped both times. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SMPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Main Street for a “prowling call”. The suspect entered an occupied apartment and was chased away by the resident who also followed the suspect for a few blocks before losing sight. Fuqwan Long, 45 years old, was located and arrested near Main Street after a positive identification from the victim. Officers later located a 2nd victim who also positively identified the suspect. Fuqwan Long remains in police custody with bail set at $50,000 and a court appearance scheduled for November 3.
foxla.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys
LOS ANGELES - A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said...
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges.
Mental competency of woman charged in pickaxe attack in doubt
A doubt was declared Tuesday in court about the mental competency of a woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena. Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was charged last week with one felony count of vandalism, according...
Woman's family says justice is in sight after Torrance man pleads no contest to 2011 rape, murder
More than 10 years after a teenager and a young woman were raped, murdered and dumped by Southern California freeways, the family of the one of the victims finally feels like they have some justice.
2urbangirls.com
4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting
LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
foxla.com
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody today for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach.
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
theavtimes.com
Woman stabbed to death in Palmdale parking lot ID’d
PALMDALE – The coroner’s office has released the name of a woman stabbed to death last week in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. She was identified as 22-year-old McKenna Evans, and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also...
foxla.com
Man shot dead near Firestone Metro Rail station
LOS ANGELES - A man was fatally shot Monday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard and Metro Rail's Firestone Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Motorist shot in Mid-City area; suspect in custody
A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said. The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard […]
