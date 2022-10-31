ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for impersonating an officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking residents

A man is in jail accused of posing as a Los Angeles police officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking people.Investigators said Alejandro Martin targeted handymen and construction workers who placed advertisements in a popular Spanish-language classified marketplace. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Martin swindled as much as $100,000 from at least eight victims."The victims would go to the suspect's home... in some victims' incidents he did flash a badge," said LASD Detective Cesar Gallegos. Some of the crimes involved the sale of vehicles where he would take the victims' money and not deliver the cars. In the past, police arrested Martin twice and he is also accused of grand theft and impersonating a police officer, however, the impersonation charges were dropped both times. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SMPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Main Street for a “prowling call”. The suspect entered an occupied apartment and was chased away by the resident who also followed the suspect for a few blocks before losing sight. Fuqwan Long, 45 years old, was located and arrested near Main Street after a positive identification from the victim. Officers later located a 2nd victim who also positively identified the suspect. Fuqwan Long remains in police custody with bail set at $50,000 and a court appearance scheduled for November 3.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES - A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting

LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman stabbed to death in Palmdale parking lot ID’d

PALMDALE – The coroner’s office has released the name of a woman stabbed to death last week in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. She was identified as 22-year-old McKenna Evans, and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead near Firestone Metro Rail station

LOS ANGELES - A man was fatally shot Monday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard and Metro Rail's Firestone Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorist shot in Mid-City area; suspect in custody

A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said. The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

